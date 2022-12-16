Are analysts optimistic about Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s (NYSE:HP) stock?

The closing price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) was $47.34 for the day, down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $48.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025226 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $55.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1007.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.76.

Shares Statistics:

HP traded an average of 999.18K shares per day over the past three months and 971.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 4.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.19.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $653M to a low estimate of $548M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.81M, an estimated increase of 73.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $629.95M, an increase of 60.30% less than the figure of $73.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $687.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $584.4M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 65.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.