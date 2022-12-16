Are analysts optimistic about Kforce Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock?

The closing price of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) was $51.98 for the day, down -4.47% from the previous closing price of $54.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 403373 shares were traded. KFRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KFRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 201.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when SIMMONS N JOHN sold 3,500 shares for $65.25 per share. The transaction valued at 228,375 led to the insider holds 14,421 shares of the business.

KELLY DAVID M sold 5,000 shares of KFRC for $377,200 on Mar 29. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 96,407 shares after completing the transaction at $75.44 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, KELLY DAVID M, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 417 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 29,190 and left with 101,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KFRC has reached a high of $78.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.38.

Shares Statistics:

KFRC traded an average of 133.14K shares per day over the past three months and 186.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.63M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KFRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 857.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 779.35k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, KFRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 26.40% for KFRC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 19, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.23. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.76 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KFRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 7.80% from the average estimate.