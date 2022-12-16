Are Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) closed at $31.27 down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $32.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531762 shares were traded. BCYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Legault Pierre sold 97,860 shares for $58.01 per share. The transaction valued at 5,676,859 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Legault Pierre sold 44,537 shares of BCYC for $2,543,508 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $57.11 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Legault Pierre, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,603 shares for $57.02 each. As a result, the insider received 433,523 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 63.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCYC has reached a high of $61.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCYC has traded an average of 226.55K shares per day and 311.35k over the past ten days. A total of 29.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.74M. Insiders hold about 9.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BCYC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.91M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.08 and -$4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.73. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 15 analysts recommending between -$3.4 and -$5.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.22M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.7M, up 55.30% from the average estimate.