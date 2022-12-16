Are Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.02, down -6.17% from its previous closing price of $42.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12077519 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.97.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRVL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $64 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $55.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 16, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares for $39.61 per share. The transaction valued at 198,050 led to the insider holds 103,429 shares of the business.

YOUSEFI NARIMAN sold 10,000 shares of MRVL for $450,000 on Oct 03. The EVP, Automotive, Coherent DSP now owns 274,144 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, GAYNOR MITCHELL, who serves as the EVP, CALO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 238,750 and left with 108,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $91.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRVL traded 11.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 852.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.97M with a Short Ratio of 18.57M, compared to 17.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, MRVL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.