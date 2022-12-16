Are Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Model N Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.83, up 1.95% from its previous closing price of $41.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535076 shares were traded. MODN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MODN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $41.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Kannan Suresh sold 20,119 shares for $39.39 per share. The transaction valued at 792,487 led to the insider holds 178,757 shares of the business.

Selig Laura sold 570 shares of MODN for $22,162 on Dec 01. The Chief People Officer now owns 109,561 shares after completing the transaction at $38.88 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lyon Christopher, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 1,838 shares for $38.88 each. As a result, the insider received 71,461 and left with 159,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODN has reached a high of $41.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MODN traded 275.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 311.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.11M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MODN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $56.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.57M to a low estimate of $56.25M. As of the current estimate, Model N Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.48M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.44M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.89M and the low estimate is $238.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.