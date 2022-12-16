As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) offers stability

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) closed the day trading at $73.55 down -2.99% from the previous closing price of $75.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4931616 shares were traded. EW stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $75 from $95 previously.

On October 26, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 26, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Chopra Daveen sold 4,000 shares for $74.80 per share. The transaction valued at 299,200 led to the insider holds 18,911 shares of the business.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 19,875 shares of EW for $1,518,340 on Dec 14. The Chairman & CEO now owns 157,353 shares after completing the transaction at $76.39 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Wood Larry L, who serves as the CVP, TAVR of the company, sold 7,236 shares for $76.98 each. As a result, the insider received 557,017 and left with 202,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Edwards’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EW has reached a high of $131.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EW traded about 4.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EW traded about 6.17M shares per day. A total of 619.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 612.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.99M, compared to 6.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.23B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.37B and the low estimate is $5.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.