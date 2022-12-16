As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) offers stability

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) closed the day trading at $3.78 down -2.33% from the previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1225584 shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

On January 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $18.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1438.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVTL traded about 477.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVTL traded about 178.18k shares per day. A total of 178.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.30M. Insiders hold about 78.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 427.36k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.