CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) closed the day trading at $77.44 down -2.48% from the previous closing price of $79.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1444665 shares were traded. CBRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBRE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $110 from $122 previously.

On April 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $111.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares for $80.08 per share. The transaction valued at 400,400 led to the insider holds 178,841 shares of the business.

Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares of CBRE for $391,300 on Sep 01. The CEO, Real Estate Investments now owns 183,841 shares after completing the transaction at $78.26 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Giamartino Emma E., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 517 shares for $79.77 each. As a result, the insider received 41,241 and left with 21,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CBRE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRE has reached a high of $111.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBRE traded about 1.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBRE traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 319.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 5.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.41 and $4.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $5.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $8.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.67B to a low estimate of $8.28B. As of the current estimate, CBRE Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.55B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.36B, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.22B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.75B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.36B and the low estimate is $31.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.