Considering Couchbase Inc. (BASE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $14.18 in the prior trading day, Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) closed at $13.55, down -4.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 387936 shares were traded. BASE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BASE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On June 15, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BASE has reached a high of $25.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 256.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 235.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.33M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BASE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 1.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BASE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.54M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188.64M and the low estimate is $176.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.