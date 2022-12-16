Considering Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.29 in the prior trading day, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) closed at $0.20, down -28.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0801 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609175 shares were traded. LHDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LHDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Narido Richard Clavano sold 1,583 shares for $0.36 per share. The transaction valued at 570 led to the insider holds 107,293 shares of the business.

Kashmolah Ghazi sold 7,537 shares of LHDX for $3,166 on Nov 28. The Ex VP & Chief Quality Officer now owns 139,103 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Nov 27, another insider, Collins Kevin Walter, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 9,666 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider received 4,060 and left with 346,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHDX has reached a high of $9.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7226, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0820.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 130.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 101.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LHDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 71.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 84.41k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $32.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.38M to a low estimate of $32.2M. As of the current estimate, Lucira Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.3M, an estimated increase of 79.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.01M, an increase of 47.30% less than the figure of $79.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.06M, up 157.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $195M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.