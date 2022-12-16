Considering Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $41.33 in the prior trading day, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) closed at $40.35, down -2.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 429378 shares were traded. SAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAGE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On March 31, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $37.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Greene Barry E bought 14,500 shares for $34.48 per share. The transaction valued at 500,022 led to the insider holds 46,940 shares of the business.

Golumbeski George bought 8,000 shares of SAGE for $251,563 on May 05. The Director now owns 8,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 372.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAGE has reached a high of $45.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 484.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.92 and a low estimate of -$2.4, while EPS last year was -$2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.31, with high estimates of -$1.99 and low estimates of -$2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.11 and -$9.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.7. EPS for the following year is -$7.8, with 20 analysts recommending between -$3.46 and -$11.01.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $1.4M. As of the current estimate, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.31M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.95M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,637.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.