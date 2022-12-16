Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) was $23.23 for the day, up 1.35% from the previous closing price of $22.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631753 shares were traded. DRQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Webster James C. sold 6,790 shares for $24.42 per share. The transaction valued at 165,844 led to the insider holds 60,795 shares of the business.

Underwood Donald M sold 1,971 shares of DRQ for $48,149 on Oct 31. The VP – Subsea Products now owns 18,215 shares after completing the transaction at $24.43 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, McClure Kyle, who serves as the Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 6,945 shares for $24.43 each. As a result, the insider received 169,635 and left with 65,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRQ has reached a high of $41.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.91.

Shares Statistics:

DRQ traded an average of 260.17K shares per day over the past three months and 282.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.10M. Shares short for DRQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $86M. As of the current estimate, Dril-Quip Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.91M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $92M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $355M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.94M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $424M and the low estimate is $395M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.