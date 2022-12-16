How is Nordson Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NDSN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) closed at $241.84 in the last session, up 2.51% from day before closing price of $235.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616637 shares were traded. NDSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $245.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NDSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $250.

On March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $220.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Subramanian Srinivas sold 1,480 shares for $217.48 per share. The transaction valued at 321,870 led to the insider holds 1,118 shares of the business.

DeVries James E sold 4,500 shares of NDSN for $982,890 on Oct 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 46,605 shares after completing the transaction at $218.42 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nordson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDSN has reached a high of $269.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 226.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 221.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NDSN traded on average about 221.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 212.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.05M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NDSN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 815.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 732.89k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NDSN is 2.60, which was 1.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 24.50% for NDSN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.38 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.37 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.32. EPS for the following year is $9.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.67 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $651.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $664.09M to a low estimate of $632.3M. As of the current estimate, Nordson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $599.25M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.