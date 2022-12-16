How is PG&E Corporation’s (NYSE: PCG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) closed at $16.19 in the last session, down -1.28% from day before closing price of $16.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20417322 shares were traded. PCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares for $15.13 per share. The transaction valued at 908,100,000 led to the insider holds 247,743,590 shares of the business.

PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PCG for $516,950,000 on Oct 27. The 10% Owner now owns 307,743,590 shares after completing the transaction at $14.77 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, PG&E Fire Victim Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,000,000 shares for $13.65 each. As a result, the insider received 477,750,000 and left with 342,743,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCG traded on average about 28.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.11B. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 126.5M with a Short Ratio of 110.12M, compared to 73.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 1983 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.08B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, PG&E Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.25B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.19B, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.86B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.64B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.46B and the low estimate is $21.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.