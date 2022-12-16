How is SES AI Corporation’s (NYSE: SES) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $4.13 in the prior trading day, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at $3.82, down -7.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591151 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Gan Hong sold 15,000 shares for $4.82 per share. The transaction valued at 72,254 led to the insider holds 279,329 shares of the business.

Gan Hong sold 9,233 shares of SES for $45,693 on Nov 28. The CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER now owns 279,329 shares after completing the transaction at $4.95 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Gan Hong, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $4.96 each. As a result, the insider received 74,462 and left with 279,329 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6638.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 688.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 402.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 311.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 4.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.43.