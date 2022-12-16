I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO).

The price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $14.06 in the last session, down -6.14% from day before closing price of $14.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1712715 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.49.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRDO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when TAN LIP BU sold 37,274 shares for $15.05 per share. The transaction valued at 560,910 led to the insider holds 4,359,072 shares of the business.

TAN LIP BU sold 2,535 shares of CRDO for $38,067 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 4,396,346 shares after completing the transaction at $15.02 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Lam Yat Tung, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 11,153 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 167,468 and left with 4,720,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRDO traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 95.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.48M and the low estimate is $303.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.