I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM).

The price of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) closed at $116.52 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $116.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1128580 shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $100.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $192 to $114.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Benson Marta sold 10,000 shares for $114.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,148,790 led to the insider holds 33,477 shares of the business.

ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares of WSM for $3,008,582 on Sep 09. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 501,653 shares after completing the transaction at $150.43 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Benson Marta, who serves as the PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $148.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,784,280 and left with 43,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $176.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WSM traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.77M. Shares short for WSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.23M, compared to 11.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.00% and a Short% of Float of 22.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WSM is 3.12, which was 2.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.06 and a low estimate of $3.09, while EPS last year was $3.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.61, with high estimates of $6.02 and low estimates of $4.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.13 and $14.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.5. EPS for the following year is $15.91, with 23 analysts recommending between $19.01 and $10.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.25B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.39B and the low estimate is $7.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.