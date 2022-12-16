In spite of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) closed at $53.02 up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $52.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1925586 shares were traded. GLPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 230.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On September 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $54.

On January 20, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on January 20, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Moore Brandon John sold 3,000 shares for $52.00 per share. The transaction valued at 156,000 led to the insider holds 182,993 shares of the business.

Moore Brandon John sold 3,000 shares of GLPI for $156,000 on Jul 28. The EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec now owns 185,993 shares after completing the transaction at $52.00 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Moore Brandon John, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of the company, sold 2,714 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 135,700 and left with 188,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gaming’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has reached a high of $53.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLPI has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 256.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.04M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLPI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 3.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GLPI is 2.82, from 2.45 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.59.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $329.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $340.96M to a low estimate of $320.23M. As of the current estimate, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.33M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.41M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $327.6M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.