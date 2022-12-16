In spite of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed at $19.38 down -3.00% from its previous closing price of $19.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502878 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Gallagher Cam sold 12,500 shares for $22.77 per share. The transaction valued at 284,683 led to the insider holds 372,011 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 12,374 shares of ZNTL for $291,543 on Nov 08. The President now owns 384,511 shares after completing the transaction at $23.56 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Gallagher Cam, who serves as the President of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $23.67 each. As a result, the insider received 295,860 and left with 396,885 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $85.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZNTL has traded an average of 541.63K shares per day and 442.19k over the past ten days. A total of 56.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 6.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.63 and -$5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.68, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$6.39.