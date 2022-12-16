In the case of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH), what’s next?

The closing price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) was $39.49 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $39.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1468187 shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BFH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when THERIAULT TIMOTHY J bought 2,500 shares for $39.56 per share. The transaction valued at 98,904 led to the insider holds 14,539 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $75.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.12.

Shares Statistics:

BFH traded an average of 950.87K shares per day over the past three months and 529.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.63M. Shares short for BFH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of -$3.81, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.67, with high estimates of $8.58 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.21 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.56. EPS for the following year is $10.85, with 14 analysts recommending between $12.53 and $8.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $934.98M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $855M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $969.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.