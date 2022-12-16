In the case of Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU), what’s next?

The closing price of Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) was $0.53 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 771101 shares were traded. GAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4810.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GAU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAU has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4875.

Shares Statistics:

GAU traded an average of 303.55K shares per day over the past three months and 406.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.23M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GAU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 673.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 524.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $392.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $392.22M and the low estimate is $392.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.