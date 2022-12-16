In the case of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), what’s next?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) closed the day trading at $132.29 up 1.84% from the previous closing price of $129.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2416343 shares were traded. ALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on October 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $158 from $136 previously.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $159.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Prindiville Mark Q sold 5,511 shares for $125.93 per share. The transaction valued at 694,017 led to the insider holds 15,552 shares of the business.

WILSON THOMAS J sold 99,828 shares of ALL for $13,238,280 on Jun 03. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $132.61 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, WILSON THOMAS J, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 142,000 shares for $133.39 each. As a result, the insider received 18,940,873 and left with 99,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $144.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALL traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALL traded about 1.5M shares per day. A total of 268.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.50M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 4.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

ALL’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.40, up from 2.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$1.67, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $10.39, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.37 and $8.33.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $12.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.19B to a low estimate of $11.8B. As of the current estimate, The Allstate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.59B, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.45B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.04B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.36B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.39B and the low estimate is $48.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.