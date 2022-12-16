In the case of VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW), what’s next?

The closing price of VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) was $122.99 for the day, down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $124.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1456320 shares were traded. VMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VMW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $119 from $125 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $135.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Rowe Zane sold 17,860 shares for $120.02 per share. The transaction valued at 2,143,608 led to the insider holds 160,981 shares of the business.

Brulard Jean Pierre sold 359 shares of VMW for $39,867 on Sep 22. The EVP, Worldwide Sales now owns 82,777 shares after completing the transaction at $111.05 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Dhawan Sumit, who serves as the President of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $115.22 each. As a result, the insider received 184,352 and left with 96,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VMware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMW has reached a high of $136.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.36.

Shares Statistics:

VMW traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 966.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 423.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VMW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 7.44M, compared to 3.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.65 and $6.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.49. EPS for the following year is $7.28, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.81B and the low estimate is $14.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.