In What Direction Will Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Goes From Here?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) closed the day trading at $12.05 down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $12.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1907000 shares were traded. IRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRWD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.80 and its Current Ratio is at 25.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 30, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Silver Ronald sold 682 shares for $11.56 per share. The transaction valued at 7,884 led to the insider holds 104,469 shares of the business.

Emany Sravan Kumar sold 6,578 shares of IRWD for $76,042 on Nov 21. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,422 shares after completing the transaction at $11.56 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Davis Andrew, who serves as the SVP, Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,335 shares for $11.56 each. As a result, the insider received 38,553 and left with 154,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ironwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRWD has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRWD traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRWD traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 153.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.89M. Shares short for IRWD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.42M with a Short Ratio of 18.81M, compared to 17.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 20.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $109.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.4M to a low estimate of $106.4M. As of the current estimate, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.75M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.84M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $413.75M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $443.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $465.1M and the low estimate is $428.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.