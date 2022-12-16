Invest in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) closed at $11.47 in the last session, down -4.42% from day before closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2767107 shares were traded. CNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $17 from $23 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $9.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on July 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares for $16.30 per share. The transaction valued at 145,543 led to the insider holds 273,329 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $19.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNK traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.30M. Shares short for CNK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.67M with a Short Ratio of 24.69M, compared to 19.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.97% and a Short% of Float of 27.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.84 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $616.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $633.7M to a low estimate of $584M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $434.82M, an estimated increase of 41.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.99M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $41.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $759.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $645.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 67.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.