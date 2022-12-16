Invest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) closed at $46.02 in the last session, down -0.37% from day before closing price of $46.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023558 shares were traded. DQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $140 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daqo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $77.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DQ traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.16M. Insiders hold about 76.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 3.02M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.02 and a low estimate of $7.02, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.75, with high estimates of $6.75 and low estimates of $6.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.98 and $23.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.34. EPS for the following year is $22.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $37.58 and $12.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $395.55M, an estimated increase of 190.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, a decrease of -13.00% less than the figure of $190.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 173.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.