Invest in Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $22.48 in the prior trading day, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) closed at $20.87, down -7.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2029106 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought 4,000 shares for $23.13 per share. The transaction valued at 92,520 led to the insider holds 127,134 shares of the business.

TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought 10,000 shares of OSTK for $238,800 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 86,747 shares after completing the transaction at $23.88 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, JOHNSON JONATHAN E III, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $28.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,831 and bolstered with 126,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Overstock.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $69.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 4.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $477.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $525M to a low estimate of $406.84M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $612.66M, an estimated decrease of -22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $488.91M, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $539.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.59M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.