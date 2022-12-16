Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, PulteGroup Inc.’s stock clocked out at $47.05, up 1.55% from its previous closing price of $46.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4061608 shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PHM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $58 from $45 previously.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Chadwick John J. sold 15,090 shares for $49.05 per share. The transaction valued at 740,119 led to the insider holds 82,590 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $58.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PHM traded 2.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.26M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.81M with a Short Ratio of 10.28M, compared to 9.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, PHM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.50% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.98 and a low estimate of $2.8, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.1 and $10.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.26. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $6.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $4.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.68B to a low estimate of $4.45B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.39B, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.84B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.93B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.14B and the low estimate is $12.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.