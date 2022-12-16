Is Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $85.23 in the prior trading day, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) closed at $84.86, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602830 shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $95 from $90 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $72.

On September 27, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on September 27, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when GRIECO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $82.54 per share. The transaction valued at 412,700 led to the insider holds 73,811 shares of the business.

Howard Christopher L sold 12,214 shares of ACHC for $997,517 on Aug 08. The EVP, GC and Secretary now owns 149,147 shares after completing the transaction at $81.67 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Duckworth David M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 26,821 shares for $80.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,162,577 and left with 99,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $89.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 646.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 731.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.57M. Shares short for ACHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.