Is There Any Reason As To Why The Taoping (TAOP) Stock Expanded By 17% Pre-Hours?

Following the introduction of a new product model, Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) saw a 17.25% increase in price to $0.8090 during pre-market trading hours on Friday.

TAOP has launched what?

On Wednesday, Taoping (TAOP) announced the release of a new variant of its smart rest station. The new Taoping model has a completely autonomous street sweeper as well as cutting-edge collision avoidance technology, extensive route learning capabilities, and strong extended battery life.

This is the most recent stage in the implementation of the smart rest station product solution from TAOP. Pilot projects have already started, and TAOP anticipates that this will bring a small amount to income in 2023. TAOP’s new smart rest station solution will provide a docking, charging, and cover option with the integration of the completely autonomous street sweeper, which has obstacle detection, person identification, advanced route guidance, and extended battery life.

This eliminates the prohibitively expensive need to implement separate charging sites. The newest version of Taoping’s smart rest station, along with an eye-catching designed, cutting-edge street sweeper, was eagerly unveiled. For TAOP, this is a sizable new revenue source that is complimentary and will help the business increase sales.

Customers and investors will now have a clearer understanding of TAOP’s longer-term goals for its new smart rest station products and the numerous integration options that are available to take advantage of the company’s expanding installed base and generate profitable revenue growth.

TAOP has found a cost-effective solution to maintain open areas free of trash and waste, as well as two of the greatest issues that plague open and heavy-usage real estate places. For property owners and operators, these serious issues are a big cost center and a never-ending hassle.

Customers don’t want to use filthy businesses, and they will stay away from places where litter is evident. This is why the world’s most prosperous resorts and entertainment destinations place a high value on cleanliness since it improves the guest experience, raises satisfaction levels, and boosts income.

How will TAOP develop going forward?

Now that Taoping (TAOP) has a robust network, it can assist consumers in securing real estate more swiftly. Customers will be able to implement TAOP’s solutions, which seamlessly combine the autonomous street sweeper and the smart rest station to create an even more potent solution.