Is this a Prime Time To acquire Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) stock

After finishing at $157.50 in the prior trading day, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) closed at $152.96, down -2.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706647 shares were traded. JAZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JAZZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $190 from $192 previously.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $194.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $202 to $196.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Pearce Samantha sold 531 shares for $155.45 per share. The transaction valued at 82,544 led to the insider holds 11,309 shares of the business.

Iannone Robert sold 1,844 shares of JAZZ for $279,440 on Dec 09. The EVP, Global Head of R&D now owns 36,316 shares after completing the transaction at $151.54 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Carr Patricia, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 63 shares for $152.06 each. As a result, the insider received 9,580 and left with 5,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAZZ has reached a high of $169.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 552.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 617.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JAZZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.98 and a low estimate of $4.11, while EPS last year was $4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.68, with high estimates of $4.93 and low estimates of $4.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.66 and $16.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.42. EPS for the following year is $18.11, with 17 analysts recommending between $22.48 and $14.01.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $939.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $956M to a low estimate of $912.66M. As of the current estimate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s year-ago sales were $834.69M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $959.3M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $988.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $898.91M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAZZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.