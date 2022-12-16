Is this a Prime Time To acquire Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) stock

The price of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) closed at $7.79 in the last session, down -2.75% from day before closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170416 shares were traded. RPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RPAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 10, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $13.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Jackson Michael Frank sold 62,500 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 493,750 led to the insider holds 54,769 shares of the business.

KIGHT PETER J bought 65,000 shares of RPAY for $481,650 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,560,559 shares after completing the transaction at $7.41 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Morris John Andrew Sr., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,050 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $19.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RPAY traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 791.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $68.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.7M to a low estimate of $62.38M. As of the current estimate, Repay Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $59.31M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.99M, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.26M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $326M and the low estimate is $287.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.