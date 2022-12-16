Is this a Prime Time To acquire STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) stock

The price of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) closed at $56.50 in the last session, down -3.52% from day before closing price of $58.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964171 shares were traded. STAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 126.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Francese James E sold 35,425 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,656,875 led to the insider holds 34,908 shares of the business.

Holliday Keith sold 16,582 shares of STAA for $1,762,498 on Aug 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 19,437 shares after completing the transaction at $106.29 per share. On May 20, another insider, Mason Caren L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $58.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,046,800 and left with 83,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STAAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has reached a high of $112.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STAA traded on average about 526.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 604.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.98% stake in the company. Shares short for STAA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 3.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 15.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $74.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.1M to a low estimate of $74.4M. As of the current estimate, STAAR Surgical Company’s year-ago sales were $58.35M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.64M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.47M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.58M and the low estimate is $361M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.