It’s a good day to be an Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) shareholder

In the latest session, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) closed at $50.55 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $50.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1331818 shares were traded. MMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.75.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1312.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 184.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On November 16, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when MONTAGUE JAMES R sold 2,892 shares for $53.43 per share. The transaction valued at 154,524 led to the insider holds 25,095 shares of the business.

Korner Lisa J sold 11,669 shares of MMP for $571,781 on Mar 02. The Senior Vice President now owns 81,119 shares after completing the transaction at $49.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Little Melanie A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 5,077 shares for $49.30 each. As a result, the insider received 250,297 and left with 32,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magellan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMP has reached a high of $54.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMP has traded an average of 873.68K shares per day and 833.8k over the past ten days. A total of 207.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.24M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.60M, compared to 8.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MMP is 4.19, from 4.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.63. The current Payout Ratio is 80.10% for MMP, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.67 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.39 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $820.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $874.2M to a low estimate of $790.93M. As of the current estimate, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $809.3M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $783.09M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $838.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.62M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.