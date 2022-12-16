It’s an appealing income play to consider Aptiv PLC (APTV)

The price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at $95.97 in the last session, down -0.65% from day before closing price of $96.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2222664 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APTV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 171.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $105 from $120 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $177 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $97.06 per share. The transaction valued at 646,895 led to the insider holds 565,902 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $649,775 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 572,567 shares after completing the transaction at $97.49 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, CLARK KEVIN P, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,665 shares for $104.50 each. As a result, the insider received 696,492 and left with 579,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $175.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APTV traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 270.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 119.00% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.36B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.92B and the low estimate is $17.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.