It’s an appealing income play to consider The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)

After finishing at $95.44 in the prior trading day, The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) closed at $95.12, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 495074 shares were traded. ENSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENSG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 31, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Shaw Daren sold 2,000 shares for $92.53 per share. The transaction valued at 185,060 led to the insider holds 37,000 shares of the business.

Shaw Daren sold 3,000 shares of ENSG for $282,000 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 39,000 shares after completing the transaction at $94.00 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Wittekind Beverly B., who serves as the VP and General Counsel of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $92.00 each. As a result, the insider received 230,000 and left with 40,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSG has reached a high of $96.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 257.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 211.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ENSG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for ENSG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1069:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $786.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $811.5M to a low estimate of $769.4M. As of the current estimate, The Ensign Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $693.14M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.26M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $834.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $774M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.