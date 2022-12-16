It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With IMV Inc. (IMV) stock

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) closed the day trading at $3.64 up 66.55% from the previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.4545 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24259640 shares were traded. IMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 22, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1519.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMV has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1773, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2959.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMV traded about 9.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMV traded about 2.43M shares per day. A total of 82.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.89M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.35% stake in the company. Shares short for IMV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 614.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 712.16k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.61.