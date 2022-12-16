It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Insmed Incorporated (INSM) stock

The closing price of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) was $19.46 for the day, down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $19.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057571 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.

On November 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Wise John Drayton sold 7,154 shares for $18.84 per share. The transaction valued at 134,781 led to the insider holds 71,613 shares of the business.

Adsett Roger sold 11,855 shares of INSM for $222,874 on Nov 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 134,127 shares after completing the transaction at $18.80 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, SHAROKY MELVIN MD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $17.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 177,000 and bolstered with 15,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.72.

Shares Statistics:

INSM traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 8.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.36 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.58, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.82 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.57M to a low estimate of $65.1M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $56.12M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.49M, an increase of 44.00% over than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188.46M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.29M and the low estimate is $312.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.