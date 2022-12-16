Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) closed at $32.76 in the last session, up 2.12% from day before closing price of $32.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 433856 shares were traded. KNTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KNTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 390.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On October 07, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

On August 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $46.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 25, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Carpenter Todd sold 4,000 shares for $32.48 per share. The transaction valued at 129,920 led to the insider holds 190,645 shares of the business.

Welch Jamie bought 5,684 shares of KNTK for $187,401 on Sep 30. The insider now owns 2,894,053 shares after completing the transaction at $32.97 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Welch Jamie, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 24,750 shares for $36.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 905,850 and bolstered with 2,888,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNTK has reached a high of $44.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KNTK traded on average about 241.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 242.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.85M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KNTK as of Sep 29, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.16M on Aug 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $272.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $348.39M to a low estimate of $195.74M. As of the current estimate, Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.08M, an estimated increase of 675.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.02M, an increase of 404.20% less than the figure of $675.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $364.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $203.64M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $833M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $996.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.62M, up 520.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $834.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.