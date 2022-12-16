Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) was $23.37 for the day, up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $23.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1505255 shares were traded. MGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares for $24.26 per share. The transaction valued at 181,950,000 led to the insider holds 8,296,077 shares of the business.

EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $181,950,000 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 8,296,077 shares after completing the transaction at $24.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, EnerVest, Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $27.01 each. As a result, the insider received 202,575,000 and left with 10,912,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.82.

Shares Statistics:

MGY traded an average of 1.79M shares per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.78M. Shares short for MGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.4M with a Short Ratio of 11.94M, compared to 15.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, MGY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.51 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $558M to a low estimate of $426.25M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $283.58M, an estimated increase of 58.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $435.55M, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $58.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $554M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 61.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.