Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.69 in the prior trading day, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed at $2.62, down -2.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 472401 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On August 26, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $3.50.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on August 26, 2022, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Karlin Dan sold 644 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,932 led to the insider holds 265,293 shares of the business.

Barrow Robert sold 1,207 shares of MNMD for $3,392 on Oct 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 251,093 shares after completing the transaction at $2.81 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Karlin Dan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 541 shares for $2.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,520 and left with 265,937 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $26.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8175, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5626.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 997.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 599.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.46% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 963.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.06 and -$3.