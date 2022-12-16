Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) closed the day trading at $1.20 down -23.08% from the previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1987872 shares were traded. NXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Elson Marilyn bought 9,500 shares for $1.12 per share. The transaction valued at 10,640 led to the insider holds 835,244 shares of the business.

Elson Marilyn bought 36,000 shares of NXL for $149,400 on Sep 16. The Ms. Elson serves as CFO now owns 825,744 shares after completing the transaction at $4.15 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Morad Rick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $4.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,375 and bolstered with 107,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXL has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7077, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6298.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXL traded about 336.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXL traded about 93.29k shares per day. A total of 7.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.66M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.