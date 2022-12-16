Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) closed the day trading at $224.61 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $225.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2201892 shares were traded. PXD stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $218.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PXD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $261.

On October 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $267 to $261.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $257 to $240.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Hernandez Jacinto J bought 198 shares for $247.13 per share. The transaction valued at 48,932 led to the insider holds 2,158 shares of the business.

Hernandez Jacinto J bought 390 shares of PXD for $99,401 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 1,960 shares after completing the transaction at $254.88 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, BERG MARK STEPHEN, who serves as the EVP, Corporate Operations of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $286.90 each. As a result, the insider received 717,250 and left with 47,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pioneer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXD has reached a high of $274.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 247.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 242.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PXD traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PXD traded about 2.31M shares per day. A total of 239.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.07M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 5.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

PXD’s forward annual dividend rate is 26.06, up from 2.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.01 and a low estimate of $5.25, while EPS last year was $4.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.14, with high estimates of $10.4 and low estimates of $4.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $40.28 and $29.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.16. EPS for the following year is $27.74, with 29 analysts recommending between $37.21 and $17.79.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.96B to a low estimate of $3.5B. As of the current estimate, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.07B, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.5B, up 56.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.77B and the low estimate is $12.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.