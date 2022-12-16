SUN (Sunoco LP) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) closed at $43.82 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $43.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 433448 shares were traded. SUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunoco LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On June 24, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $44.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Kim Joseph bought 5,000 shares for $35.49 per share. The transaction valued at 177,475 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUN has reached a high of $46.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SUN has traded an average of 240.05K shares per day and 333.46k over the past ten days. A total of 83.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.36M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 801.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 753.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SUN is 3.30, from 3.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.80.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.44 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.49. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.77B to a low estimate of $4.74B. As of the current estimate, Sunoco LP’s year-ago sales were $4.78B, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.51B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.6B, up 47.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.71B and the low estimate is $18.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.