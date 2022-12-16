The name HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock clocked out at $51.13, up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $50.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2237229 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DINO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $55 from $62 previously.

On May 16, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $56.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Jennings Michael sold 45,500 shares for $63.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,887,542 led to the insider holds 242,999 shares of the business.

MYERS FRANKLIN bought 10,000 shares of DINO for $608,800 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 119,608 shares after completing the transaction at $60.88 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Fernandez Manuel J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,675 shares for $61.45 each. As a result, the insider received 164,379 and left with 9,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DINO traded 2.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 3.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.41 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.16, with high estimates of $5.6 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.35 and $9.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.94. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.02 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.39B, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.75B and the low estimate is $18.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.