The name Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) closed at $208.02 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $212.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3346905 shares were traded. LOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $209.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $237.

On October 19, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $210.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $159.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when MCCANLESS ROSS W sold 57,629 shares for $211.35 per share. The transaction valued at 12,179,652 led to the insider holds 26,923 shares of the business.

Godbole Seemantini sold 11,761 shares of LOW for $2,521,171 on Aug 19. The EVP, Chief Information Officer now owns 26,575 shares after completing the transaction at $214.37 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Boltz William P, who serves as the EVP, Merchandising of the company, sold 98,632 shares for $213.34 each. As a result, the insider received 21,042,235 and left with 25,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $260.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 198.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LOW has traded an average of 3.68M shares per day and 3.39M over the past ten days. A total of 618.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 604.00M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.9M with a Short Ratio of 11.47M, compared to 14.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LOW is 4.20, from 2.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 25.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $2.95, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.63 and $13.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.49. EPS for the following year is $14.45, with 33 analysts recommending between $15.73 and $12.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.25B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.93B and the low estimate is $92.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.