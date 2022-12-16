There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Arteris Inc. (AIP) can be one of them

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) closed the day trading at $3.45 up 2.68% from the previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 414483 shares were traded. AIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $23 from $32 previously.

On November 22, 2021, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On November 22, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Alpern Paul L sold 446 shares for $4.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,029 led to the insider holds 8,187 shares of the business.

Moll Laurent R sold 327 shares of AIP for $1,488 on Dec 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 527,705 shares after completing the transaction at $4.55 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, JANAC K CHARLES, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $4.49 each. As a result, the insider received 4,487 and left with 144,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIP has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4443.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIP traded about 104.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIP traded about 127.45k shares per day. A total of 32.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.30M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AIP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 503.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 354.71k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $11.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.8M to a low estimate of $11.5M. As of the current estimate, Arteris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.96M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.95M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.85M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.86M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.3M and the low estimate is $62.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.