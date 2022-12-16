There are many powerful catalysts in the market: GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) can be one of them

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) closed the day trading at $28.74 down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $29.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2065842 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.39.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $32.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $38.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFL traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFL traded about 973.53k shares per day. A total of 368.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.31M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.46% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.69M, compared to 12.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.17%.

Dividends & Splits

GFL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.07, up from 0.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.86 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $4.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.