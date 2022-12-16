There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) can be one of them

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) closed the day trading at $10.76 up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $10.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973312 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $23.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORC traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORC traded about 757.97k shares per day. A total of 35.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Dividends & Splits

ORC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 0.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.36.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $26.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.51M to a low estimate of $26.51M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.4M, an estimated decrease of -37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.16M, a decrease of -33.30% over than the figure of -$37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.16M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.61M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.93M and the low estimate is $108.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.