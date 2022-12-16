There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) can be one of them

The closing price of Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX: SACH) was $3.50 for the day, up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $3.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 483462 shares were traded. SACH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5368 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SACH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Bernhard Leslie sold 1,850 shares for $3.74 per share. The transaction valued at 6,921 led to the insider holds 6,900 shares of the business.

Goldberg Arthur L bought 3,000 shares of SACH for $10,161 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 30,628 shares after completing the transaction at $3.39 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Haydon William C, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,860 and bolstered with 24,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sachem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SACH has reached a high of $6.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3823.

Shares Statistics:

SACH traded an average of 307.07K shares per day over the past three months and 320.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.93M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SACH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 645.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 350.49k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, SACH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.83.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SACH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.43M, up 65.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73M and the low estimate is $57.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.